Comment—Facebook’s metaverse aspirations tied to privacy, antitrust regulation

Article summary

Mlex: Mark Zuckerberg sees the immersive computing platform of the ‘metaverse’ as the future of his company, now rebranded from Facebook to Meta. The answers Zuckerberg and his lieutenants give to regulators and lawmakers about their inevitable privacy and antitrust concerns may well determine, as much as technology breakthroughs, how far his company travels in the metaverse. or to read the full analysis.