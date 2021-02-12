Comment—Expect sparks as EU governments, lawmakers gird for battle on ePrivacy regulation

Article summary

MLex: Internet platforms and telecoms companies got a fillip last week as EU governments finally agreed on a compromise text for the bloc's ePrivacy Regulation, overcoming years of divisions over protection of citizens' metadata, use of tracking cookies and data-retention measures. But now the big battle begins: talks with the European Parliament to hammer out a consensus text. With lawmakers tending to focus on citizens' privacy rights and governments on business interests, sharp policy differences will make it a long, hard fight.