Legal News

Comment—EU’s resolve to fight climate change could face political impasse

Published on: 31 August 2022
Published by: MLex
  • Setting the chessboard
  • Parliament digs in
  • Distracted negotiators

Article summary

MLex: As public attention shifts to spiraling inflation and record-high energy prices, negotiators from the European Parliament and the Council of the EU risk a political stalemate over a series of important climate legislation, including how to reform the Emissions Trading System and introduce a new carbon border tax. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

