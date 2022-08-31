Comment—EU’s resolve to fight climate change could face political impasse

MLex: As public attention shifts to spiraling inflation and record-high energy prices, negotiators from the European Parliament and the Council of the EU risk a political stalemate over a series of important climate legislation, including how to reform the Emissions Trading System and introduce a new carbon border tax.
