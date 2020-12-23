Sign-in Help
Comment—EU’s new public prosecutor can only be as strong as Member States’ support allows

Published on: 23 December 2020
Updated on: 23 December 2020
Published by: MLex
Article summary

MLex: Probes and prosecutions of complex financial crime in the EU face a shakeup next year with a new cross-border agency readying for launch, but fears persist of patchy enforcement unless participating countries can step up and put resources into tackling wrongdoing at a national level. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

