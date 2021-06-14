menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Money laundering / Money laundering and counter-terrorist financing

Legal News

Comment: European banks’ money-laundering ‘de-risking’ rings regulatory alarm bells

Comment: European banks’ money-laundering ‘de-risking’ rings regulatory alarm bells
Published on: 14 June 2021
Published by: MLex
  • Comment: European banks’ money-laundering ‘de-risking’ rings regulatory alarm bells
  • Risk
  • Guidance
  • Tough choice

Article summary

MLex: European banks are increasingly wary about serving businesses seen as suspicious (think diamond traders, payment firms and football clubs) as they look to ‘de-risk’ after a string of recent money-laundering scandals. In fact, lenders could actually be aiding murkier sections of the economy by removing entire categories of client, regulators warn—but action taken by impatient Belgian lawmakers may put them in an impossible position. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Insurable interest

Insurable interest

Insurable interestThis Practice Note considers insurable interest, including insurable interest in construction and liability insurance. It also considers insurable interest in subrogation, co-insurance and double insurance and the Insurable Interest Bill.What is insurable interest?‘Insurable

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsuranceWhat is the right of subrogation?In the context of insurance and reinsurance, the right of subrogation entitles an insurer or reinsurer, having indemnified the (re)insured, to ‘step into its shoes’ to bring an action in the (re)insured’s name. For the purpose

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughter

Involuntary manslaughterInvoluntary manslaughter—introductionManslaughter can be classified as either voluntary or involuntary. Voluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element—hence the label voluntary manslaughter) but

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Section 26 notice—Tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under LTA 1954

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More