Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Key developments and horizon scanning / Brexit

Legal News

Comment—European banks lobby to loosen Brexit derivatives restrictions

Comment—European banks lobby to loosen Brexit derivatives restrictions
Published on: 31 March 2021
Published by: MLex
  • Comment—European banks lobby to loosen Brexit derivatives restrictions
  • Lose-lose
  • Guideline fix?
MLex: European bankers are gearing up for a fight with the European Commission as they seek to reverse a narrative that cutting off derivatives business from the City of London is benefiting the EU.
or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The doctrine of res judicata

What is a res judicata?A res judicata is a decision given by a judge or tribunal with jurisdiction over the cause of action and the parties, which disposes, with finality, of a matter decided so that it cannot be re-litigated by those bound by the judgment, except on appeal.Final judgments by

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More