Comment—EU, US moving to untangle legal knot, assure post-Schrems II transatlantic data transfers

MLex: US and European negotiators remain resolutely closed-mouthed about how they plan to create a legal mechanism to give Europeans binding redress for privacy violations by US intelligence agencies, as required by the decision in Data Protection Commissioner v Facebook Ireland Ltd, Maximillian Schrems (Schrems II), Case C-311/18 handed down in 2020. But observers believe the two sides are homing in on a solution that could be imposed by President Joe Biden, rather than US legislation that would have to be passed through an unpredictable and politically fractured US Congress. or to read the full analysis.