LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Commercial / Data protection / Data protection essentials

Legal News

Comment—EU, US moving to untangle legal knot, assure post-Schrems II transatlantic data transfers

Published on: 01 October 2021
Published by: MLex
  • Comment—EU, US moving to untangle legal knot, assure post-Schrems II transatlantic data transfers
  • Irish probe
  • Talks progressing
  • Intense talks
  • Knot of complexities

Article summary

MLex: US and European negotiators remain resolutely closed-mouthed about how they plan to create a legal mechanism to give Europeans binding redress for privacy violations by US intelligence agencies, as required by the decision in Data Protection Commissioner v Facebook Ireland Ltd, Maximillian Schrems (Schrems II), Case C-311/18 handed down in 2020. But observers believe the two sides are homing in on a solution that could be imposed by President Joe Biden, rather than US legislation that would have to be passed through an unpredictable and politically fractured US Congress. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Commercial Property Standard EnquiriesThe Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE) have become the industry standard pre-contract enquiries for commercial property transactions:•CPSE.1 (version 3.8) General pre-contract enquiries for all commercial property transactions•CPSE.2 (version 3.4)

What is a certificate of title?

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More