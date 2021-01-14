Sign-in Help
Comment—EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement’s Northern Irish complexities augur shifting UK supply chains

Published on: 14 January 2021
Updated on: 14 January 2021
Published by: MLex
MLex: UK businesses face inevitable shifts in supply chains as traders learn how best to navigate new tariff rules for Northern Ireland, which sits awkwardly between the EU and UK markets under the EU-UK Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TCA). The effect could become more pronounced as the UK diverges from EU trade policy, possibly eventually moving Northern Ireland closer economically to the EU market. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

