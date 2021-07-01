Comment—EU eyes major revamp of its emissions trading market, leaked document says

Article summary

MLex: EU manufacturers, utilities, airlines, shippers and refiners are bracing for tighter EU pollution rules as the EU Commission is weighing a major overhaul of its Emissions Trading System (ETS). A leaked draft proposal indicates that the Commission is seeking steeper and faster emission cuts in 2030 and may extend obligations to new economic sectors. However, it will take some time for a full picture to emerge, because negotiating the ETS overhaul with national governments and EU lawmakers is a time-consuming process. or to read the full analysis.