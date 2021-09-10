LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Comment—EU cybersecurity rules for connected devices are near, but business harbors doubts

Published on: 10 September 2021
MLex: EU businesses do not have long left to wait for greater clarity on cybersecurity rules for Internet-connected devices, with European Commission legislation expected in the autumn 2021. But the industry is calling instead for rules that go across sectors and for more harmonised standards, questioning whether the EU executive’s approach of secondary legislation to update Directive 2014/53/EU (the EU Radio Equipment Directive (EU RED)) is the right one.
