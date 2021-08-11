menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Environment / Waste producer responsibility regimes / Batteries

Legal News

Comment—EU batteries industry faces more uncertainty as legislative talks stutter

Published on: 11 August 2021
Published by: MLex
  • Comment—EU batteries industry faces more uncertainty as legislative talks stutter
  • Key issues
  • Industry

Article summary

MLex: The EU battery industry has continued uncertainty in store as legislative talks look set to drag on for many more months. National governments disagree about many parts of the proposal, including such fundamental things as its legal basis. Lawmakers, meanwhile, have only recently decided which committee should represent them. With many strands of the ‘Fit for 55’ package relying on a strong battery industry, the need for movement on the file is becoming urgent. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?

The Financial Assistance Scheme—what are the available benefits?THIS PRACTICE NOTE APPLIES TO SCHEMES ENTERING THE FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE SCHEME FROM 1 JANUARY 2012.Where a scheme, its employer(s) and individual members have satisfied the criteria for eligibility into the Financial Assistance Scheme

Reversionary lease by reference

Reversionary lease by reference

 LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakersCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on matters that have temporarily been altered to assist in the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For further information, see: Traffic Orders Procedure (Coronavirus)

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More