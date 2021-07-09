menu-search
Comment—EU banks buying sour loans may get EBA reprieve, but not wider overhaul

Published on: 09 July 2021
Published by: MLex
MLex: EU banks that buy up sour loans are eagerly awaiting a potential technical change to risk weights floated by the European Banking Authority (EBA), which could in practice prove more decisive in shaping the market than a much-trumpeted law agreed earlier in 2021. Prospects for a wider overhaul of recently agreed capital rules on distressed assets may prove a tougher ask, as the bloc prepares for a wave of defaults in the wake of coronavirus (COVID-19). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

