Comment—ePrivacy rules near agreement among EU governments after four years of deadlock

MLex: EU governments are edging toward an agreement on the ePrivacy Regulation after four years of deadlock over tracking cookies and personal data usage. With a coalition against the current draft falling short, Portuguese negotiators can push for a ‘general approach’ among EU ambassadors later this month, paving the way for talks with the European Commission and European Parliament.
