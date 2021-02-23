Sign-in Help
Comment—do not count on UK data adequacy; legal challenges appear inevitable

Published on: 23 February 2021
Published by: MLex
MLex: UK businesses may be premature in raising a cheer at the European Commission’s data adequacy proposal on 19 February 2021. With a legal challenge over the process almost inevitably looming at the Court of Justice, companies might be better off taking a more cautious approach and using what could be borrowed time to press ahead with contingency measures. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

