Comment—clearinghouse equivalence countdown begins as UK regulators resign themselves to access expiration

Published on: 28 июля 2021
Published by: MLex
MLex: UK clearinghouses face the expiration of a temporary EU equivalence decision at the end of June 2022, which could result in them having to offload EU-based banks and their clients. This could be operationally and financially painful for them, but the country’s regulators appear to be resigned to this fate as exasperation sets in over the EU’s approach to equivalence. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

