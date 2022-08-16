Comment—carmakers await clarity on access to repair data as three cases land at Court of Justice

Article summary

MLex: Car manufacturers’ duty to supply data to after-market service providers and the amount they can charge for such technical information are set to be profoundly affected by three cases pending at the Court of Justice of the European Union. The cases, all referred to the Court of Justice by the Cologne District Court in Germany, have attracted attention as carmakers and service providers jockey for positions in the lucrative market for Internet-connected car data. or to read the full analysis.