Comment—Brexit finance equivalence still achievable as eyes turn to administrative co-operation

Published on: 06 January 2021
Article summary

MLex: UK financial-services companies gained little from the Christmas Eve Brexit deal, with Brussels still refusing to offer market access based on a finding that banking and finance rules are equivalent to the EU’s. That legal decision could still come, as an end to the frenzy of trade talks allows cooler heads to prevail—but a new memorandum of understanding for future co-operation is, in practice, unlikely to offer much more than a talking shop. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

