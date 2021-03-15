Sign-in Help
Comment—BoE, FCA oversight body on the cards as UK banks push for regulatory accountability

Comment—BoE, FCA oversight body on the cards as UK banks push for regulatory accountability
Published on: 15 March 2021
Published by: MLex
MLex: City of London representatives are pushing for an oversight body to probe the financial rules written by the Bank of England (BoE) and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), as the regulators gain new powers to write policy after Brexit. The body should probe the benefits of the rules versus how much they might cost the industry, complementing lawmaker plans to create an enhanced process for scrutinising the regulators.

