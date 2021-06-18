menu-search
Comment—Big Tech to face more scrutiny from national data authorities after Court of Justice ruling

Published on: 18 June 2021
Published by: MLex
  • Irish DPC under fire
  • Germany, France

MLex: National data protection regulators in the EU will be emboldened to pursue Big Tech companies after the Court of Justice confirmed their investigative powers. The court said that Belgium's authority can continue to investigate Facebook for alleged 'cookie' violations. The ruling was cheered by national data protection authorities (DPAs), which have long been frustrated that the 'one-stop shop' mechanism under Regulation (EU) 2016/679, the General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR) has led to a bottleneck of cases in Ireland—where most tech giants have their EU headquarters. Meanwhile, a Big Tech lobby group expressed concerns about increased 'liability exposure and compliance costs'.

