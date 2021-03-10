Sign-in Help
Home / Banking & Finance / Regulation for banking lawyers / Regulatory issues in lending transactions

Legal News

Comment—as cryptocurrency money laundering increases, regulators seek response

Comment—as cryptocurrency money laundering increases, regulators seek response
Published on: 10 March 2021
Published by: MLex
  • Comment—as cryptocurrency money laundering increases, regulators seek response
  • FATF review
  • Professional enablers
  • ‘Unhosted wallets’
  • Prevalence of crypto crime
MLex: Regulators worldwide insist they must find a way to face the threat of crypto-related money laundering. However, they and the legitimate cryptocurrency sector, especially in the US, see a tension between proposed anti-money laundering rules and the evolving technology of virtual assets.
or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Introduction to passing off

Unlike many other countries, the UK has no unfair competition law. Brand owners seeking to prevent competitors from marketing ‘copycat’ products or using misleading advertising have to rely on a combination of different intellectual property rights. These rights include the common law right to

LEXISNEXIS

Build Operate Transfer (BOT) contracts

The Public Private Partnership (PPP) models are a popular way for governments to involve private investment, expertise and risk in procuring infrastructure, with the potential to deliver a project more efficiently and economically. One of the most popular PPP models for procuring infrastructure

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More