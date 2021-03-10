- Comment—as cryptocurrency money laundering increases, regulators seek response
- FATF review
- Professional enablers
- ‘Unhosted wallets’
- Prevalence of crypto crime
MLex: Regulators worldwide insist they must find a way to face the threat of crypto-related money laundering. However, they and the legitimate cryptocurrency sector, especially in the US, see a tension between proposed anti-money laundering rules and the evolving technology of virtual assets. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.