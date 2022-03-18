LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Comment—amended UK online safety law receives mixed reaction as it goes to lawmakers

Published on: 18 March 2022
Published by: MLex
  • Free speech
  • Algorithms
  • Implementation

Article summary

MLex: The mixed reaction to the amended version of the UK’s landmark Online Safety Bill, put to Parliament late on 16 March 2022, reflects the ambitious scope of the law and the thorny problem it attempts to tackle. Responses to the law range from describing it as a much-needed weapon against online grooming, to an ‘Orwellian censorship machine’. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

