Comment—age verification hampers EU plans to ban targeted ads for children under DSA

Article summary

MLex: How to prevent targeted advertising for children is tying EU negotiators in knots, as they rush to wrap up talks on the Digital Services Act (DSA). While most legislators agree on the need to protect children from being exploited by purveyors of addictive or otherwise harmful online content, it's much less clear how to do so without imposing impossible age-verification requirements on ordinary small businesses that legitimately rely on targeted ads. or to read the full analysis.