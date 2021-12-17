COMI and creditor perception (Re Li Shu Chung)

Article summary

This case involved a successful application for the recognition of Hong Kong bankruptcy proceedings under the Cross-Border Insolvency Regulations 2006. Although the debtor had established that his permanent and habitual residence had moved to England from Hong Kong, the presumption of COMI following habitual residence was rebutted, because reasonable creditors would not have believed that the debtor had moved his COMI to England. The decision illustrates the importance of considering whether to apply for an order to cross-examine a debtor where it is sought to be argued that the supposed shift of COMI was misleading to creditors. It also confirms that the relevant date for the assessment of COMI is the date of issue of the relevant foreign proceedings. Written by Louis Grandjouan, pupil barrister at Radcliffe Chambers.