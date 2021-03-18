Sign-in Help
Home / Property Disputes / Repairing obligations and dilapidations / Defective Premises Act

Legal News

Combustible cladding—limitation expiry is no excuse for inadequate particulars (Naylor v Roamquest)

Combustible cladding—limitation expiry is no excuse for inadequate particulars (Naylor v Roamquest)
Published on: 18 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Combustible cladding—limitation expiry is no excuse for inadequate particulars (Naylor v Roamquest)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • Statement of Case
  • Measure of damages
  • What was the background?
  • Statement of Case
  • Measure of damages
  • What did the court decide?
  • Statement of Case
  • Measure of damages
    • More...

Article summary

Construction analysis: The Technology and Construction Court (TCC) reiterated that an impending limitation expiry does not relieve claimants of their burden of pleading and establishing a positive case. In this combustible cladding dispute, the leaseholder claimants made allegations of defects that were not based on inspections or opening up carried out by appropriately qualified experts and were not the subject of an expert report. The leaseholders were permitted to amend their pleadings so as to identify precisely the nature, extent and location of the alleged defects. However, given the lack of investigation, they may struggle to do so, in which case parts of their claim might become barred. The decision underscores the need for claimants and their legal representatives to engage early and manage limitation periods appropriately. The decision also comments on the measure of damages (remedial costs) where the claimants constitute a minority of leaseholders. Written by Alex Ottaway, senior associate (Australian solicitor) at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Forfeiture of a lease

Coronavirus (COVID-19): During the current pandemic, legislation and changes to practice and procedure in the courts and tribunals have been introduced, which affect the following:•proceedings for possession•forfeiture of business leases on the grounds of non-payment of rent•a landlord's right to

LEXISNEXIS

Double insurance and contribution

Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk

LEXISNEXIS

The Single Rulebook

Background to the Single RulebookHistorically, the European Commission (Commission) favours using Directives (rather than Regulations) to set out its legislation in respect of the financial services sector. However, Directives, allowing Member States greater flexibility in how they implement

LEXISNEXIS

Mistake in contract law

This Practice Note considers the legal concept of mistake in contract law. It examines common mistake, mutual mistake, unilateral mistake, mistake as to identity and mistake as to the document signed (non est factum). It also considers the impact of each of these types of mistake on the contract and

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Q&As
View More
1 Practice notes