Collective redundancy duties not triggered by limited-term contract expiry (News, 24 February 2012)

Article summary

Where at least one of the reasons that an employee's employment comes to an end is that his limited-term contract has terminated by virtue of (a) the particular date set for its expiry being reached, or (b) the particular event set for its expiry occurring, this cannot trigger collective redundancy consultation and notification obligations, even if 20 or more such terminations occur within 90 days, because, in all such cases, at least one of the reasons for the dismissal is that the employee had agreed to a limited-term contract, accepting that it would come to an end at a particular date or on the occurrence of a particular event, and so at least one of the reasons relates to the individual concerned, which means that the employee does not satisfy the TULR(C)A 1992 definition of having been 'dismissed as redundant', according to the EAT in University of Stirling v University and College Union. or to read the full analysis.