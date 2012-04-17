Sign-in Help
Collective Redundancy Directive: at what point the duty to consult arises (News, 17 April 2012)

Published on: 17 April 2012
Updated on: 24 December 2020
In situations where there is a group of companies, and a decision which gives rise to the need to make collective redundancies is made, not directly by the employer, but by the undertaking controlling the employer (and equally in other situations analogous to that), the obligation on the employer undertaking, under the Collective Redundancies Directive, to engage in consultation only arises once that decision has been taken, and not at the earlier point when that decision is merely proposed but has not yet been made, according to the opinion of Advocate General Mengozzi in USA v Nolan. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

