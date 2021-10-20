Collective redundancy consultation: the test for ‘special circumstances’ on an insolvency (Carillion Services v Benson)

Article summary

Employment analysis: As regards the test as to whether there are ‘special circumstances’ such as to relieve an employer (to a degree) of its statutory collective redundancy consultation and information obligations, the 1978 Court of Appeal judgment in Clarks of Hove v Bakers’ Union remains good law, despite the advent of TUPE and the subsequent statutory changes and developments in insolvency law that have occurred since it was handed down, according to the Employment Appeal Tribunal, in a judgment that gives a full consideration to the application of this statutory defence in the context of an insolvency situation. or to read the full analysis.