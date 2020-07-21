- Collective Redress Directive—implications for data protection law
- What are the implications of the forthcoming CR Directive for organisations handling personal data that are subject to laws implementing that Directive?
- To what extent is the CR Directive likely to strengthen data protection enforcement in practice (and how does it supplement or overlap with Article 80 of the GDPR)?
- What are the likely implications of the CR Directive for UK data subjects and UK organisations (eg given Brexit)?
- What are the next steps and likely timelines?
Article summary
Information Law analysis: Daniel Cooper, partner at Covington & Burling focusing on information technology regulatory issues, particularly data protection, e-commerce and data security matters, and Louise Freeman, partner at Covington & Burling and co-chair of the firm’s Commercial Litigation and European Dispute Resolution Practice Groups consider the implications of the Collective Redress Directive (CR Directive) for organisations handling personal data. They expect that the European Parliament and Council will formally endorse the text of the draft Directive and put it to a final vote by the end of 2020.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.