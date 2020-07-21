Collective Redress Directive—implications for data protection law

Article summary

Information Law analysis: Daniel Cooper, partner at Covington & Burling focusing on information technology regulatory issues, particularly data protection, e-commerce and data security matters, and Louise Freeman, partner at Covington & Burling and co-chair of the firm’s Commercial Litigation and European Dispute Resolution Practice Groups consider the implications of the Collective Redress Directive (CR Directive) for organisations handling personal data. They expect that the European Parliament and Council will formally endorse the text of the draft Directive and put it to a final vote by the end of 2020. or to read the full analysis.