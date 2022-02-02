LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Home / Pensions / Types of private sector pensions / Collective defined contribution schemes

Legal News

Collective Money Purchase (CMP) schemes get ready for take-off in August 2022

Published on: 02 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Collective Money Purchase (CMP) schemes get ready for take-off in August 2022
  • Background to the consultation
  • What was the outcome? Have any changes been made?
  • What are the implications for pension schemes, sponsoring employers and members?
  • What happens next?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: On 15 December 2021 the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) published its response to last summer’s consultation on the Occupational Pension Schemes (Collective Money Purchase Schemes) Regulations 2022 (Regulations) which establish the authorisation and supervision regime for a new type of UK occupational pension scheme, the collective money purchase (CMP) scheme. Chris Brown, director, and Catrin Young, practice development lawyer, at Burges Salmon LLP examine the consultation response and its implications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

