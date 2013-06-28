- Collective investments reform—a step in the right direction?
- What do the new rules on the tax treatment of the contractual fund vehicle seek to achieve?
- The UK’s tax regime for collective investment has been undergoing upheaval since 2006—do you think that process is now complete?
- How successful has the overhaul been?
- In the light of the current debate on tax avoidance and some campaigners labelling the UK as a tax haven, is the focus on enhancing the UK as a place for funds to locate to appropriate/problematic?
- Do you think existing non-UK funds (eg hedge funds) could consider setting up in or relocating to the UK as a result of the ‘new’ regime?
- Will we ever see an authorised, UK-based, hedge fund?
- What are the main advantages and disadvantages of locating authorised funds in the UK?
- In the light of ‘The UK investment management strategy’ published with the Budget 2013, how do you envisage the regime evolving and how could it be further improved?
Article summary
Tax analysis: Tim Cornick and Andrew Loan, partners at Macfarlanes LLP, consider the UK’s tax regime for collective investment schemes and suggest that although a lot of work has been done to make the regime more attractive, there is still much to do.
