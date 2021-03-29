Collective enfranchisement—prospect of development fact-specific (House of Mayfair v Aitchison)

Article summary

Property analysis: In a collective enfranchisement claim, the Upper Tribunal (UT) considered the issue of development hope value under paragraphs 2–5 of Schedule 6 to the Leasehold Reform, Housing and Urban Development Act 1993 (LRHUDA 1993). It held that whether additional value can be attributed to the prospect of a development based on the acquisition of the freehold and another interest is a question of fact. The fact that the two interests belong to, or are controlled by, the same person may make the achievement of any development more likely, but it does not mean that the existence of an attractive development opportunity can be assumed. The freeholder’s appeal against the First-tier Tribunal’s (FTT’s) assessment of development value as being £2,000 was therefore dismissed. Written by Ellodie Gibbons, barrister at Tanfield Chambers. or to read the full analysis.