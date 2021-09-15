Collateral Warranties and adjudication following Toppan Holdings Ltd v Simply Construct (UK) LLP

Article summary

Construction analysis: Toppan Holdings Ltd v Simply Construct (UK) LLP [2021] EWHC 2110 (TCC) involved the enforcement of adjudicator’s award, made in an adjudication brought under a collateral warranty. The court held that the warranty did not constitute a construction contract for the purposes of section 104 of the Housing Grants, Construction and Regeneration Act 1996 (HGCRA 1996) as it had been executed long after the works had been completed. This is only the second reported decision on whether collateral warranties can be construction contracts under HGCRA 1996. In this analysis Sarah Elliott, partner and head of construction at Wedlake Bell, considers some of the ramifications which the decision may have on the procurement of and subsequent adjudications related to collateral warranties. or to read the full analysis.