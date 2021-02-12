Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / The doctrine of res judicata

Legal News

Collateral attack—Phosphate Sewage test explained and its application curtailed (Allsop v Banner Jones Ltd)

Collateral attack—Phosphate Sewage test explained and its application curtailed (Allsop v Banner Jones Ltd)
Published on: 12 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Collateral attack—Phosphate Sewage test explained and its application curtailed (Allsop v Banner Jones Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: This judgment concerns the articulation, application, and interplay of the Phosphate Sewage test, named because of the decision in Phosphate Sewage v Molleson, the doctrine of collateral attack and abuse of the court’s process. Mr Allsop sued his former legal advisers who had acted in prior matrimonial proceedings. Mr Allsop appealed against the strike out of various aspects of his claims, including on grounds that the judge in the lower court had erred in applying the Phosphate Sewage test. The Court of Appeal allowed his appeal, agreeing that the judge should not have relied on the Phosphate Sewage test when finding that the claim constituted an abusive collateral attack on an order made in anterior civil proceedings. Written by Sandip Patel QC FCIArb, managing partner, at Aliant, London. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Law of the arbitration proceedings—curial law or lex arbitri (England and Wales)

This Practice Note considers the law governing the procedural law of arbitration proceedings (the curial law or lex arbitri) and how it is determined under the law of England and Wales (England and English are used as convenient shorthand).The procedural law of the arbitral proceedingsThe procedural

LEXISNEXIS

Common financial covenants

This Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan to value ratioIt explains:

LEXISNEXIS

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

Statutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a members' voluntary liquidation (MVL) and where/when is it typically used?Before the members can vote on a

LEXISNEXIS

The Single Rulebook

Background to the Single RulebookHistorically, the European Commission (Commission) favours using Directives (rather than Regulations) to set out its legislation in respect of the financial services sector. However, Directives, allowing Member States greater flexibility in how they implement

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More