Sign-in Help
Home / Local Government / Education / Further and higher education

Legal News

Colchester Institute—UT confirms that educational courses provided free of charge to students and funded by government grants were a supply of services for consideration

Colchester Institute—UT confirms that educational courses provided free of charge to students and funded by government grants were a supply of services for consideration
Published on: 02 February 2021
Updated on: 02 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Colchester Institute—UT confirms that educational courses provided free of charge to students and funded by government grants were a supply of services for consideration
  • Case details
  • Why it matters

Article summary

Local Government analysis: In Colchester Institute Corporation v HMRC, the Upper Tribunal (UT) held that education and vocational training provided by Colchester Institute Corporation (CIC) free of charge to students and funded by grants from two government funding agencies was a ‘supply of services for consideration’ for the purposes of Article 2(1)(c) of Principal VAT Directive (Council Directive 2006/112/EC). Adam Craggs and Rebekka Sandwell of RPC summarise the UT decision and consider why it matters. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Express and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made (or there may be a combination of written and oral

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

Quia timet injunctions

What is quia timet relief?Injunctions are generally awarded where a party has already suffered a wrong. For guidance on injunctions generally, see Practice Note: Injunctions—guiding principles. However, an injunction may be sought before a party's rights have been infringed on the basis that they

LEXISNEXIS

Codicils

Codicils may be used for making any alteration in a Will such as to alter the executors or make changes in legacies, whether by addition or deletion but that is by no means their only use. As a general rule, substantial changes are best achieved by means of a new Will and codicils are more

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More