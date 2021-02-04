Sign-in Help
Coercive and controlling behaviour in similar fact cases (F v M)

Published on: 04 February 2021
Updated on: 04 February 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • Allegations of similar fact evidence
  • The second relationship
  • What did the court decide?
Article summary

Family analysis: In F v M, the Family Court analysed allegations of coercive and controlling behaviour in great detail. In his judgment, Mr Justice Hayden provided guidance on the scope and ambit of coercive and controlling behaviour and the limitations of Scott Schedules in such cases. Michelle Lubelle, solicitor at Duncan Lewis Solicitors, examines the judgment. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

