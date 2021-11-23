LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Pandemic rent recovery: analysis of the proposed arbitration scheme

Published on: 23 November 2021
  • Pandemic rent recovery: analysis of the proposed arbitration scheme
  • Which rent debts are caught by the Bill?
  • The arbitration scheme
  • The moratorium
  • What steps should landlords and tenants take prior to the Bill coming into force?

Article summary

Property Disputes analysis: The Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Bill (the Bill) was announced on 9 November 2021 and is currently on its second reading in the House of Commons. The Bill proposes to continue the support given to commercial tenants during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, by ringfencing certain rent debts, and providing for a new, binding arbitration scheme, under which tenants can be granted relief from payment of the ringfenced debt. The Bill is accompanied by Explanatory Notes and a Code of Practice. Joanne Wicks QC and Jessica Brooke of Wilberforce Chambers examine the provisions of the Bill and what they will mean for landlords and tenants. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

