Co-ownership of holiday home—whole of purchase price paid by one co-owner—no declaration of trust on the TR1 by conveyancing solicitor’s oversight—determining the common intention—occupation rent vs compensation under TOLATA, costs (Rowland v Blades)

Article summary

Property analysis: In this case the court considered a claim by a co-owner (CR) who paid for a property which was conveyed into joint names at law with no declaration of trust on the TR1. CR’s application was for a declaration that he was solely beneficially entitled to the property with the other co-owner (SB) having a mere life interest, with remainder to CR’s daughter. He also pleaded a claim for occupation rent of £371,000. Written by Simon Lillington LLM MCIArb, barrister, mediator, family arbitrator at 3 Paper Buildings, Temple, London, who acted for the defendant in this case. or to read the full analysis.