CMA to investigate the music streaming market

Published on: 15 November 2021
  • CMA to investigate the music streaming market
  • DCMS inquiry
  • CMA investigation
  • Other recommendations
  • Equitable remuneration for streaming
  • Safe Harbour and YouTube
  • Legacy contracts and recoupment—the ‘right to recapture’
  • The CMA market study
  • Industry reaction

Article summary

TMT analysis: The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the UK’s competition regulator, recently announced its intention to launch a market study into music streaming. In a public letter written to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee, the CMA’s Chief Executive, Andrea Coscelli, noted that the music industry has ‘evolved almost beyond recognition’, and that the CMA intends to ‘do everything [it] can to ensure that this sector is competitive, thriving and works in the interests of music lovers’. Aneesah Kabba-Kamara and Amy Cole, trainee solicitors at Bird & Bird, discuss the announcement. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

