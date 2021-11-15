CMA to investigate the music streaming market

Article summary

TMT analysis: The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the UK’s competition regulator, recently announced its intention to launch a market study into music streaming. In a public letter written to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee, the CMA’s Chief Executive, Andrea Coscelli, noted that the music industry has ‘evolved almost beyond recognition’, and that the CMA intends to ‘do everything [it] can to ensure that this sector is competitive, thriving and works in the interests of music lovers’. Aneesah Kabba-Kamara and Amy Cole, trainee solicitors at Bird & Bird, discuss the announcement. or to read the full analysis.