Legal News

CMA opens door to investment tech firms merger

Published on: 07 June 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Britain's antitrust watchdog agreed on 4 June 2021 to let an investment technology provider acquire part of its rival after initially blocking the tie-up because of concerns that the deal would significantly decrease competition for retail investment platforms. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

