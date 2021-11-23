LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

CMA clears US$4bn Gallagher-Willis deal

Published on: 23 November 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) on 22 November 2021 gave the green light for the proposed US$4bn acquisition of the reinsurance broking division of Willis Towers Watson by Arthur J Gallagher. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

2 Q&As

