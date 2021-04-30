Cloudflare targeted by Portugal's data protection agency, risking tensions with US

MLex: Portugal's data protection authority has ordered the country's statistical office to stop using US-based cloud services provider Cloudflare based on concerns about US government surveillance of transatlantic data transfers, in a potentially explosive ruling that could aggravate EU-US trade relations.
