Clothing designs copied but passing-off claim still fails (Original Beauty Technology v G4K Fashion Ltd)

Published on: 10 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

IP analysis: A claim for infringement of UK unregistered design rights (UKUDR) and breach of Regulation (EC) 6/2002 (the EU Community Design Regulation) has succeeded in part in relation to the copying of ‘bodycon’ and ‘bandage’ clothing lines. A related claim for passing off, however, failed. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, at Hardwicke Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

