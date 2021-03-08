Closure notice applications denied (Eastern Power Networks plc and others v HMRC)

Eastern Power Networks plc and others v HMRC [2021] EWCA Civ 283

HMRC opened enquiries into the consortium relief claims made by the four appellant companies. The companies provided much, but not all, of the information requested by HMRC and applied to the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) for a direction for closure notices. HMRC considered that the anti-avoidance rule in section 146B of the Corporation Tax Act 2010 (CTA 2010) (arrangements preventing a link company from controlling the claimant company) might apply and so opposed the application, arguing that they required the outstanding information to determine the purpose of the ‘arrangements’ as required by CTA 2010, s 146B(3)(b). The companies contended that HMRC did not need the information because, as a matter of law, there were no arrangements within CTA 2010, s 146B and therefore no need to consider their purpose.

The FTT considered that it had jurisdiction to decide the point of law, on the authority of Vodafone 2 v HMRC [2006] EWCA Civ 1132, as to do so would determine the application for the closure notices. It held that there were arrangements within the definition in CTA 2010, s 146B(3)(a) consisting of an amendment to the articles of association of the consortium company (of which the claimant companies were subsidiaries) so that the voting threshold for passing shareholder resolutions was increased from a simple majority to 75%. This prevented the three consortium members, all of which were also link companies to the same group, from controlling the consortium company and indirectly the claimant companies. However, the FTT held that no person was enabled by the arrangement to prevent the link companies exercising control (as required by CTA 2010, s 146B(2)(b)) and therefore that there was no arrangement to which the anti-avoidance rule applied. The FTT therefore directed HMRC to issue closure notices.

For more information on the FTT’s decision, see: Lexis®PSL Tax weekly highlights—22 June 2017—Corporation Tax: consortium relief and closure notices. The Upper Tribunal overturned the FTT’s decision, holding that the FTT’s interpretation of CTA 2010, s 146B(2)(b) had been too restrictive, see: Tax weekly highlights—9 January 2020—UT holds that consortium relief provisions should not be construed restrictively (South Eastern Power Networks plc and others v HMRC).

The Court of Appeal has now rejected the companies’ appeal. The court was highly critical of the approach taken by the taxpayers and the FTT. It would often be the case, as here, that a statutory provision set a number of cumulative conditions. Those conditions could require varying amounts of information to determine and ‘taxpayers should not be encouraged to pick and choose which information they provide and then ask the tribunal to decide the applicability of one element in the hope that a ‘quick win’ will bring the rest of the enquiry to a halt.’ The approach adopted here required the tribunals to apply the statute without any clear findings of fact or agreed statement of facts. The jurisdiction to decide an incidental point of law in a closure notice application was useful, as in Vodafone, but only if used sparingly; applications for closure notices were not generally a suitable vehicle for deciding points of law.

Why it matters As even the appellants’ advocate acknowledged at the hearing, far from bringing their dispute with HMRC to a swift end, the closure notice application had led to a four-year delay. Anyone working in tax disputes will need to consider carefully the court’s strong warning to tribunals that they should not allow applications for closure notices to turn into determinations of the underlying issues. Paragraphs 53 to 57 of the judgment are required reading. For more information on closure notices, see Practice Note: HMRC compliance checks, enquiries and discovery—Closure of enquiries.