Closing the net—the royalties withholding tax consultation

Tax analysis: Following the announcement in Autumn Budget 2017 that the government intends to further extend the provisions on Royalty Withholding Tax, HM Treasury and HM Revenue and Customs published a consultation document on 1 December 2017. The proposals outlined in the consultation document build further on the changes introduced in the Finance Act 2016, which ensured that all royalties arising in the UK would be subject to deduction of tax at source unless the UK has explicitly given up its taxing rights under an international agreement. Bernhard Gilbey and Timothy Jarvis, tax partners at Squire Patton Boggs, consider the aims and scope of the consultation. or to read the full analysis.