Closing gaps in the cyber armour—UK and EU legal reforms to boost network security standards

Published on: 07 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Closing gaps in the cyber armour—UK and EU legal reforms to boost network security standards
  • Original story
  • What is the background to the proposed reforms and what issues are they attempting to address?
  • What are the key proposed changes as compared with the original NIS Regulations? Are any potentially problematic?
  • To what extent are the reforms proposed for the EU’s NIS2 Directive similar to these proposals?
  • What are the next steps and likely time frames for the proposed UK and EU reforms?

Article summary

Information Law analysis: Kate Brimsted, partner and Data Privacy & Cyber Security UK lead, and Anna Blest, principal knowledge development lawyer, of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, considers the proposed reforms to the Network and Information Systems Regulations 2018 (NIS Regulations) and their relationship with the EU’s proposed NIS2 Directive. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

