Sign-in Help
Home / Financial Services / Regulation of insurance / General matters relating to insurance regulation

Legal News

Close the insurance ‘expectation gap’ to fix reputational damage, UK industry figures urge

Close the insurance ‘expectation gap’ to fix reputational damage, UK industry figures urge
Published on: 24 February 2021
Published by: MLex
  • Close the insurance ‘expectation gap’ to fix reputational damage, UK industry figures urge
  • Brexit changes

Article summary

MLex: A gap between what insurance policyholders expect and what they get needs to be fixed, UK industry representatives said on 23 February 2020, as they warned of the reputational fallout of the high-profile recent business-interruption court test case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Proprietary estoppel

This Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice Note: Estoppel—what,

LEXISNEXIS

Title guarantee and covenants for title

On the disposition of a property (whether by way of conveyance, transfer or charge), the party making the disposition will normally provide a title guarantee which implies standard form covenants for title. A landlord may give a title guarantee when granting a lease, but this is rare in practice.

LEXISNEXIS

Codicils

Codicils may be used for making any alteration in a Will such as to alter the executors or make changes in legacies, whether by addition or deletion but that is by no means their only use. As a general rule, substantial changes are best achieved by means of a new Will and codicils are more

LEXISNEXIS

What is diversity and inclusion (D&I)—law firms

This Practice Note provides a high-level introduction to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and key reasons why it is important to law firms. Specific aspects of D&I are covered in more detail in Practice Notes:•The growing focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in law firms•Unconscious bias—law

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More