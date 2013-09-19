Sign-in Help
Home / Financial Services / Prudential requirements / Financial stability, recovery and resolution

Legal News

Clipping the wings of money market funds

Clipping the wings of money market funds
Published on: 19 September 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Clipping the wings of money market funds
  • Original news
  • What have the European Commission identified as the concerns surrounding CNAVs?
  • How does this liquidity buffer seek to address these concerns?
  • Why has this buffer raised concerns among analysts?
  • What stage are the proposals at?
  • Does the market need mechanisms for short-term cash balances?
  • How is regulation in this area developing?

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: What do the European Commission’s plans to clamp down on the ‘shadow banking’ industry entail? Brian McDonnell, partner at Addleshaw Goddard, discusses the proposed changes. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Introduction to passing off

Unlike many other countries, the UK has no unfair competition law. Brand owners seeking to prevent competitors from marketing ‘copycat’ products or using misleading advertising have to rely on a combination of different intellectual property rights. These rights include the common law right to

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

This Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in exchange for something of value, known as

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

LEXISNEXIS

Mistake in contract law

This Practice Note considers the legal concept of mistake in contract law. It examines common mistake, mutual mistake, unilateral mistake, mistake as to identity and mistake as to the document signed (non est factum). It also considers the impact of each of these types of mistake on the contract and

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More