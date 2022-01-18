Clinical negligence secondary victim claims limited by Court of Appeal (Paul v Royal Wolverhampton)

Article summary

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: In Paul v Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust and others, the Court of Appeal held that secondary victims can only claim in respect of a horrifying event which occurs at the same time as the defendant’s breach of duty. This is the case whether the claim is one in clinical negligence or for any other form of accident. Recognising that this operates seriously to limit the scope of recovery for secondary victims, not least in clinical negligence cases, the Court of Appeal indicated in its judgment that it was minded to grant permission to appeal to the Supreme Court. So it remains to be seen whether the Supreme Court, assuming the Court of Appeal do give permission to appeal, will adopt such a restrictive approach. Written by Rob Weir QC, barrister at Devereux Chambers, London, who is counsel for Paul. or to read the full analysis.