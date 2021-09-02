LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Clinical negligence, mental capacity, limitation (Aderounmu v Colvin)

Published on: 02 September 2021
PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: The claimant in a clinical negligence case alleged that his GP had failed to refer him for urgent investigations of a possible stroke. In the trial of the preliminary issue of limitation, the court held that: (1) the claimant had capacity to conduct the litigation; (2) the claimant had actual or constructive knowledge under section 14 of the Limitation Act 1980 (LA 1980) over three years prior to issuing proceedings—the proceedings were therefore statute-barred; (3) it was equitable to disapply the limitation provisions under LA 1980, s 33 and allow the action to proceed to trial. The case provides an example of the court’s determination of the question of a claimant’s mental capacity to litigate by reference to wide-ranging factual and expert evidence. Written by Sarah Christie-Brown, barrister at Hailsham Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

