Clinical negligence claim—cauda equina syndrome (Jarman v Brighton & Sussex NHS Trust)

Published on: 16 March 2021
  • Case details

PI & Clinical Negligence analysis: Following a seven-day trial, Jason Coppel QC (sitting as a Deputy Judge of the High Court) dismissed Mrs Jarman’s claim, arising from an alleged delay in diagnosing cauda equina syndrome (CES). The court heard from seven medical experts, all of whom confirmed that they would personally have ordered an emergency MRI within 24 hours of Mrs Jarman’s presentation at A&E with suspected CES. Despite this, the judge accepted that the clinician’s decision to exclude CES on clinical examination would be considered reasonable by a responsible body of orthopaedic surgeons. Furthermore, the judge determined that Mrs Jarman’s neurological condition had not deteriorated over the period of alleged delay, such that she was unable to establish causation. Written by Aidan O’Brien, barrister at Farrar’s Building, Temple. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

